Apple fined $40,300 in Moscow for failing to remove banned content

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined Apple 3.5 mln rubles ($40,300) over a publication containing information banned from distribution in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Apple Distribution International LTD is hereby found guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses [failure by the owner of a website or online information resource to remove information or a web page] and is fined 3.5 mln rubles," the judge said in announcing the ruling.

The hearing was held behind closed doors at the request of Apple representatives, who cited the need to protect confidential information about the operation of the service, including user data.

The company's representatives are expected to appeal the ruling.

In late June of this year, Magistrate Court No. 374 of Moscow's Tagansky District fined Apple 500,000 rubles ($5,800) under an article covering repeated failure by an organizer of online information dissemination to comply with its obligations.