Russian refineries better protected than those in UAE, Novak says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian oil refineries are currently better protected than those in the UAE, as the country's authorities base security on a more stringent threat model, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Believe me, we are no worse, and perhaps even better, given the experience we've gained over the past few months. Our design institutes, together with oil refineries, are working very closely to protect facilities, and the level, in my opinion, is much better because it is calculated based on a more stringent threat model," he said. Novak was answering a question about whether Russian refineries need protection similar to that in the UAE, where tall metal frames and nets resembling scaffolding are built around storage tanks.

Novak also noted that protecting the refineries was quite costly for oil companies, but plant downtime would have resulted in much greater losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on protecting critical infrastructure facilities in late August. Under the document, the Russian government has the right to impose temporary management on critical infrastructure facilities if their owners fail to take safety measures or violate protection requirements. Russian authorities will also be able to introduce temporary management at enterprises if their restoration is delayed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East - Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.