Russia's container market grows by 7% to 4.17 mln TEU in January-July 2026

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia's container market grew 7% in January-July 2026, reaching 4.17 mln TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), according to transport group Fesco.

"According to Fesco analysts, Russia's container market reached 4.17 mln TEU in the first seven months of 2026, up 7% compared with the same period last year," the company said.

The company specified that import shipments grew by 17% to 1.8 mln TEU. Export shipments declined by 1% to 1.1 mln TEU. Domestic shipments increased by 3% to 924,000 TEU, while rail transit grew by 1% to 335,000 TEU.

"In July, container traffic increased by 14.8% compared with July 2025," Fesco added.