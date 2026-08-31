Representatives from 80 countries to attend EEF-2026

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Representatives from 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the Eastern Economic Forum 2026 (EEF), the Roscongress Foundation's press service reported, citing Russian Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov.

"Russia has established itself as a reliable partner, and interest in the Eastern Economic Forum is a testament to this. Representatives from 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming EEF," he said.

Kobyakov noted that guests arriving in Vladivostok represent countries with various economic models, interests, and approaches to development. "This creates an opportunity for an open professional dialogue and for finding common ground on a wide range of issues, from trade and investment to technology and logistics," Kobyakov stressed. "I am convinced that this year's forum will serve as a platform for building a system of international dialogue based on shared prosperity and development for the benefit of people," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The organizer is the Roscongress Foundation, with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.