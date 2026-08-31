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Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev doing everything possible to deteriorate situation at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that ongoing shelling of the access roads makes delivering fuel for the backup diesel generators extremely dangerous

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are doing everything they can to ensure that the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) only gets worse, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated.

"It is impossible to rely indefinitely on the plant’s own diesel generators, and the issue of restoring the external power supply [to the ZNPP] must be resolved as soon as possible. We must acknowledge the fact that the Kiev authorities are not only refusing to solve this problem, but they are also doing everything they can to make the situation worse. Fitst, the Dneprovskaya power line, whose repairs were completed on June 23, has not yet been put into operation due to outright sabotage on the Ukrainian side. Second, ongoing shelling of the access roads makes delivering fuel for the backup diesel generators extremely dangerous," he noted.

"Supplying the plant with diesel fuel is our top priority. And we will organize a delivery operation under any circumstances. We expect IAEA staff to escort the fuel convoy, as fuel has become a critical resource under the current circumstances, directly affecting the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye NPP," the Rosatom chief emphasized.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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