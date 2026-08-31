Russia to produce 2.8 mln cars per year by 2035 — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. It is planned to produce 2.8 mln vehicles per year by 2035 under the target scenario of the strategy for the development of Russia’s automotive industry, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with his deputies.

"Under the target scenario, we plan to produce around 2.8 mln vehicles per year by 2035," he said.

The share of Russian products in the domestic market of new vehicles is expected to increase to 80%, Manturov noted.

Modern production facilities capable of manufacturing over 3 mln cars per year have been created in the country, he said, adding that the key task in implementing the updated strategy for the development of the automotive industry is to maximize capacity utilization and improve the sector’s economy through scaling up production runs.