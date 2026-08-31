Technological independence in passenger cars in Russia to reach 80% by 2030

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The level of technological independence in passenger cars is planned to reach 80% by 2030, while the level for light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses is expected to reach 90%. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers.

"Under the target scenario, the level needs to reach 80% for passenger cars and 90% for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses as early as 2030," he said.

The updated strategy for the development of the automotive industry through 2035 is based on the principle of comprehensive standardization, under which common components and solutions are used across different models and, where possible, by several manufacturers.

"This approach will rely on a sovereign technological base. Russian companies must control key developments and design documentation, as well as develop their own engineering centers and have the ability to independently modify platforms and component solutions. The result will be increased technological independence," the first deputy prime minister emphasized.