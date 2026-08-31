Russian central bank buys yuan worth $69.5 mln with Aug 28 settlement

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan worth 6 bln rubles ($69.5 mln) on the domestic market with settlement on August 28, 2026, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on August 27 amounted to 5.9 bln rubles ($68.3 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble instrument in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.