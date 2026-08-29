New hybrid car sales may hit record 10% market share by end of 2026 — Autostat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Sales of new hybrid cars in Russia could reach 10% of the market in some months this fall or in December 2026, setting a new record, head of the Autostat analytical agency Sergey Tselikov told TASS in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The share of hybrids could even reach 10% in one of the months if mass-market models in this segment are supplied," he said in response to a question.

Tselikov noted that plug-in hybrids, which can be charged from an electrical outlet, already posted record figures in July. However, the share of hybrids edged down in the first two weeks of August because "the attractive offers were snapped up."

According to him, the share of hybrids and electric vehicles continues to grow, but the supply of such cars at dealerships remains limited. Interest in hybrids also remains strong given the current fuel situation, he added.

Tselikov forecasts that hybrids could account for 7-8% of the market for the full year, compared with 5% since the beginning of the year.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.