Russia sees strong potential to expand cooperation with Myanmar — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar possess strong prospects for the further development of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a meeting with President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is currently on an official visit to Russia.

"We see excellent opportunities to boost our bilateral trade, economic, and investment potential. We believe it is crucial to create favorable conditions for implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, and agriculture," the Russian prime minister said.

Mishustin added that Russia proposes to step up cooperation in the high-tech sector.

"We are ready to share our cutting-edge developments with our Myanmar partners in the digital economy, autonomous electronic systems, and artificial intelligence applications," the head of the cabinet said.

He noted that specific cooperation issues are being addressed by the Russia-Myanmar Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired on the Russian side by Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.