Russia’s H1 agricultural exports to China jump 44% to $4.9 bln — Agroexport

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russia boosted its agricultural exports to China by 44% year-on-year to $4.9 billion in the first half of 2026, Ilya Ilyushin, head of the Agroexport federal center, announced at the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum in Kazan.

"During the first half of 2026, Russian food exports to China gained strong momentum, surging 44% to $4.9 billion. This underscores the robust demand for Russian agricultural products in the Chinese market," Ilyushin said.

He noted significant revenue gains across several key sectors, with frozen fish shipments up 87%, rapeseed oil up 19%, soybeans surging 3.1-fold, crustaceans up 20%, peas up 48%, sunflower oil up 60%, and pork and pork by-products up 36%.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.