Russia maintains 2026 agricultural export targets — Agroexport

BARNAUL, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is maintaining all of its 2026 agricultural export targets and expects to fulfill them in full, head of the federal Agroexport center Ilya Ilyushin told TASS.

"We expect that all the targets set for us by the government and the Ministry of Agriculture will be achieved in 2026," he said.

Ilyushin added that these goals would be met despite adjustments caused by the situation in Russia's fuel market.

"All government agencies are working in a coordinated manner. I know that coordination meetings are held virtually every day to monitor the situation, maintain oversight, and support farmers, processors, and transport companies. In other words, the issue remains under close control," he added.

Fuel market situation

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting that the country's fuel-related difficulties were temporary and that Russia's energy sector had a substantial margin of resilience.

Fuel production in Russia has been partially reduced as a result of attacks on oil refineries, although the situation has been partially stabilized, according to a report by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Against this backdrop, the Russian authorities introduced a ban on gasoline and diesel exports, while imports of petroleum products into the country are set to begin in July. Major oil companies are prioritizing fuel deliveries to regions served by independent operators.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by approximately 20%-30%. He noted that restructuring the logistics network to meet current needs would take some time.