Innoprom creates new prospects for Indonesia-Russia cooperation — ministry

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Indonesia's participation in the Innoprom international industrial exhibition has created opportunities for strategic cooperation in developing industrial clusters with several Russian regions, Tri Supondi, Director General for Industrial Resilience, Regional Development, and International Industrial Access at the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, said on the sidelines of the event.

"Indonesia's presence [at Innoprom] has created prospects for strategic industrial cooperation with several regional administrations of the Russian Federation, with this interaction focused on developing industrial clusters," he told reporters.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition is running from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with the Republic of Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event is organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region, and operated by Formica Event. TASS is the general news agency of the event.