Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget gain 16.3% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for January-June 2026 increased by 16.3% year-on-year to 14.96 trillion rubles ($197 bln), according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Federal budget non-oil and gas revenues totaled 14.961 trillion rubles, an increase of 16.3% year-on-year," according to the ministry.

That said, positive trends are being observed in the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues for both federal budget and budget system as a whole, the ministry noted.