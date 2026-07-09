Trump Route to expand trade opportunities for Armenia, Iran — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, July 9. /TASS/. The implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project will significantly expand trade opportunities for Armenia and Iran, a definite benefit for the Islamic Republic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing broadcast by local TV channels.

"Crucially, under the TRIPP project, we will open railways from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. Trade and economic opportunities for Armenia and Iran will expand substantially. Given these details, the implementation of the TRIPP project directly and genuinely serves the interests of the Islamic Republic," Pashinyan said.

He was responding to a question regarding a statement by Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Khalil Shirgolami, who noted that Tehran could not help but be concerned about the US presence on the border. Addressing Iran's potential concerns, the prime minister emphasized that there was no conspiracy surrounding the project, adding that regional transport links must be unblocked and that Yerevan was ready to quell any concerns.

"We will work with everyone because this is a global project, and its value and significance will become clearer over time. We want to launch its implementation as soon as possible, and we understand that the American side shares this goal. We must finalize the procedures to ensure that the first ground work begins this fall," Pashinyan said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

On April 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS in an interview that signing the agreement to implement this project had disrupted the regional balance in the South Caucasus.