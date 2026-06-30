Max messenger’s share of Russian brands' media coverage nearly triples

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian messenger Max saw its share of ad impressions among major domestic brands nearly triple, reaching 24% between December 2025 and May 2026, according to a joint study by the Affect advertising agency and the LiveDune social media analytics and management service.

Analysts examined the social media presence of 237 of Russia's largest brands. The study revealed that Max's share of the media mix had nearly tripled to 24% among brands that published content throughout the entire period. The VKontakte platform accounted for more than half of the media mix, at 56%.

"Telegram's share of views across platforms has more than halved, dropping from 47% to 19%," the agency reported.

In the spring of 2026, views of branded content on Russian platforms increased. Max recorded the highest growth, surging by 49%, while VKontakte saw a 25-40% increase in April compared to January 2026. Telegram was the only platform to experience a decline in views, which plummeted by 61% over the same period.