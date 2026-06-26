Gazprom to launch Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline in 2026

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Gazprom will launch the Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline this year, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said.

"In 2026, we will commission the Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline. It will connect the existing Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines. The Belogorsk-Khabarovsk line represents the first stage of the Eastern Gas Supply System megaproject. Through this project, we will integrate existing gas transmission infrastructure in the western and eastern parts of the country," he said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

Gazprom’s projects in the East create opportunities for gasifying the region, developing the economies of Eastern Siberia and the Far East, and increasing exports to China, Miller added.