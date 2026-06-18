Global oil demand to grow by 19 million barrels per day by 2050 — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Global oil demand could increase by 19 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2050 compared to 2025 levels and reach 124.1 million bpd, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook.

The most significant increase in demand is expected in India, to 8.1 million barrels per day. In addition, other Asian countries, as well as nations in the Middle East and Africa, will lead the way in terms of growth in oil consumption. Collectively, these regions, along with India, will account for a total increase in demand of 22.4 million bpd by 2050.

Meanwhile, OPEC forecasts that oil demand in China will grow by only 1.1 million barrels per day by 2050, with most of this growth occurring in the medium term through 2035, after which demand will decline. In OECD countries, oil demand is projected to decline by 7.9 million barrels per day by 2050.