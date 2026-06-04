Sino-Russian trade turnover up 2.5 times over last decade

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 2.5 times over the past ten years, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Over the past ten years <…> the trade turnover increased 2.5-fold, even though the baseline figures at the time were already quite high," he said. The structure of trade is becoming more diversified, Gruzdev noted.

The agricultural sector of Russian exports has driven a significant increase in trade volume. Another area of focus is the supply of metals, where new trends are also emerging, such as growing supplies of copper and copper products, as well as aluminum.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.