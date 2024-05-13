Gazprom supplies record volumes of gas to Russians in May due to cold weather

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. In May Gazprom supplied consumers with record volumes of gas, which are comparable to the winter period due to cold weather in Russia, the holding said in a statement.

"For ten days in a row - from May 3 to May 12 - gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia (USG) are daily higher than the previous record value for this month (it was recorded two years ago: on May 5, 2022, Russian consumers were supplied from the UGSS 827.6 million cubic meters of gas) The new absolute peak - 904.8 million cubic meters of gas - was reached on May 7, 2024," the report said.

Despite the end of the autumn-winter period, Gazprom confidently supplies consumers with almost winter volumes, the company noted.

The company attributed the increase in gas consumption to very cold weather in Russia.

"The average air temperature in the UGS coverage area is significantly below the climate norm, and in the European part of Russia, the first ten days of May became the coldest in the entire history of observations," the report said.

In early May, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz noted an increase in gas supplies to Russian consumers from the beginning of 2024.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that in the past autumn-winter season it supplied a record volume of gas to the Russian market, which was 5% higher than the previous heating season.