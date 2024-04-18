Gazprom supplies 0.5 bcm of gas to Kazakhstan for meeting needs in winter period

ASTANA, April 18. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied 0.5 bln cubic meters of gas to Kazakhstan in January-March for meeting the republic’s needs in the winter period as per agreement, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"Under the agreement between JSC National Company QazaqGaz and PJSC Gazprom gas is imported from Russia to Kazakhstan as gas supply to the domestic market is required due to peak gas consumption in winter periods as requested by the Kazakh side," the ministry said, adding that "0.5 bln cubic meters of gas were imported [from Russia] in January-March of this year."

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev said in March that Astana and Moscow were negotiating possible gasification of northern and eastern regions of the republic.

Satkaliyev said last November that the republic did not plan to purchase Russian gas, adding though that Kazakhstan had the possibility of receiving Russian gas, which would enable it to cover gas deficit due to resources from Russia if necessary.