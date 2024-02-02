Russian PM gives priorities of country’s IT development

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. The launch of major technological sovereignty projects, training of engineers and introduction of digital technologies are the priorities of developing Russia's IT sector, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Now we focus on further development, in particular on three points, including the launch of major technological sovereignty projects, the so-called megaprojects, intensified training of engineer teams and the introduction of digital technologies," he told a plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum.

The implementation of megaprojects will allow boosting the output of prior products on a wide range of areas, from machine tool building and production of aviation equipment to electronics industry and pharma, the prime minister said, adding that the efforts of ordering customers, developers and government authorities have been coordinated within special competence centers for providing the IT sector with domestically-produced industrial and systemic software.