MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft plans to increase hydrocarbon production in 2023, but oil production will depend on the quota that will be established by the OPEC+ decision for Russia, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"Last year we increased production volumes. We are planning to do the same this year. As for oil, everything will depend on the quota that will be established by OPEC+ for Russia," he said.