Value of cargo carried along Northern Sea Route to reach $1.2 trillion by 2035

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The total value of goods carried along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) will amount to 111 trillion rubles ($1.2 trillion by 2035), Russian Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov said.

"The cargo traffic along NSR is to surpass 200 mln metric tons in early 2030s. The total value of goods that will be carried over this period is more than 111 trillion rubles," the minister said.

According to the minister’s presentation, the timeline is by 2035.

The NSR development plans stipulate construction of ten nuclear-powered icebreakers and over 100 cargo vessels of ice-resistant class, the minister added.