MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has put Russia’s gold producer Highland Gold Mining, as well as its owner Vladislav Sviblov, on the sanctions list, according to a statement by the Department of the Treasury.

Moreover, Vysochaishy gold mining company, Chukotka Mining and Geological Company and Kamchatka Gold company have been blacklisted.

Last June Highland Gold acquired Russian assets of the Canadian gold-producing corporation Kinross Gold for $340 mln.