MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The euro dropped below 101 rubles for the first time since September 12, and the yuan dropped to 13 rubles for the first time since September 21 on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

As of 14:38 Moscow time, the euro lost 1.77% and reached 100.98 rubles. By 14:40 Moscow time, the yuan fell by 1.7% to 13 rubles.

By 15:00 Moscow time, the euro reached 100.99 rubles (-1.76%) and the yuan fell to 13.01 rubles (-1.57%).