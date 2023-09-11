Russian presidential aide expects ruble exchange rate to become more stable in mid-term

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate will be more stable in the mid-term, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The ruble exchange rate is floating, which is why it will change. It may both strengthen and weaken, though looking at the history it will remain as it is. The exchange rate will obviously be more stable in the mid-term," he said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS earlier that the recent weakening of the Russian currency’s exchange rate was first of all related to trade balance, meaning inflow and outflow of the currency to and from the country.