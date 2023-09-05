Akademik Tryoshnikov to serve supplies to polar stations replacing Mikhail Somov

TASS, September 5. The Akademik Tryoshnikov scientific expedition vessel is being loaded with food, fuel and other cargos in Arkhangelsk. The vessel will head for hard-to-reach polar stations in the Russian Arctic's eastern part instead of the earlier planned Mikhail Somov vessel, leader of the Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring's Northern Branch Roman Ershov told TASS.

"The Akademik Tryoshnikov is at the port, being loaded with cargo," he said adding the departure was scheduled for September 7 - 8.

The voyage to Chukotka to bring food, fuel and other cargos to hard-to-reach hydrometeorology stations of the Northern, Yakutsk and Chukotka branches normally is timed for September-October. Formerly, the Mikhail Somov used to serve such deliveries. Right now, the Mikhail Somov is at the Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyards in Arkhangelsk.

"It will be docked on September 8 - 9," Ershov added.

The Mikhail Somov left Arkhangelsk on July 4 to deliver supplies to the weather polar stations in the Arctic. The vessel had delivered cargo to stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. The voyage was about to be completed, as the Krenkel polar station on the Heiss Island of Franz Josef Land was one of the final destinations. The vessel will be docked, examined and repaired.

The ship ran aground on July 24 between the Komsomol Islands and the Wilczek Land of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, and resumed sailing on August 8. Participants in the expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov had to change the vessel for the Professor Molchanov, and were brought to Arkhangelsk on August 16. The Mikhail Somov returned to Arkhangelsk on August 18.