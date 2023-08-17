Mutual agricultural trade between Russia, Belarus on the rise

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade in agricultural products between Russia and Belarus gained by 5% in the first half of 2023 against the like period of 2022, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said after the working meeting between Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Leonid Zayats and Minister of Agriculture of Belarus Sergey Bartosh.

"According to the Russian Minister of Agriculture, the volume of mutual trade in agricultural products surged by 34.5% in 2022. Positive dynamics is also noted in 2023 - the trade turnover edged up by 5%. This evidences the high level of cooperation between our countries down the line of agriculture," the press service said.

The parties discussed development of mutual trade in agricultural products and foods during the working meeting, and also considered matters of cooperation between supervisory authorities and agreed upon a joint meeting of the boards of ministries in 2023.