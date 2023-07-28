Russian Government eyeing transition to rubles in settlements with Africa — Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian government and the Central Bank are considering an opportunity of connection African banks to the Russian System for Transfer of Financial Messages, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We are supporting the opportunity for convenient mutual business-to-business settlements. To this end we are working together with the Central Bank on the connection of African banks to the Russian System for Transfer of Financial Messages and the transition to payments in rubles. Partners express readiness to look for mutually beneficial solutions," the minister noted.

The minister also reminded about logistical issues and searching for extra funding sources for construction of the port infrastructure in African countries. "In particularly, to substitute goods earlier coming to us from unfriendly countries. The Russian Export Center is doing major efforts in this direction," he added.