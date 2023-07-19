Russia's trade turnover up 3% in 1H 2023 compared to 2019

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover gained 3% in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period in 2019, acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said on Wednesday.

In the first half of 2023 "trade turnover increased by 3% compared with the pre-crisis, pre-pandemic year of 2019," he said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Imports demonstrate solid growth rates, which is evidenced in the structure of customs payments, with the share of import payments in the customs payment structure totaling 77% in the first half of the year. We managed to meet the Q2 target, whereas the target on collecting funds to the federal budget for May-June was even surpassed," Davydov added.