All Kazakhstan oil refineries operating normally after power outage — company

ASTANA, July 18. /TASS/. All three oil refineries in Kazakhstan are operating normally, Dmitry Makeev, deputy CEO of national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, said at a press conference.

"The Atyrau refinery has fully restored its operations after the power outage on July 3. All parameters have been stabilized. It reached the target output of fuel and lubricants and shipments," the executive said.

Scheduled turnarounds were completed at the Pavlodar petrochemical plant and at the Shymkent refinery, Makeev noted. "All Kazakhstan refineries are now operating normally," the company’s press service reported.

Power supplies were restricted to industrial plants and certain population centers on July 3 due to the emergency shutdown of a power generating unit at a thermal power plant in Kazakhstan. On the same day, oil production was suspended at several fields due to interruptions in electricity supplies.