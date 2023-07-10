Russian shipyards to launch about 1,000 vessels by 2035 — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is implementing large-scale plans of upgrading its civilian fleet and shipyards will launch about a thousand vessels by 2035, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"Large-scale plans are also being implemented to upgrade the civilian fleet," the Prime Minister said. "Russian shipyards plan launching about one thousand vessels by 2035," Mishustin noted. "A separate huge effort is being made to create domestic equipment for them, with the serial production of more than sixty types of it to be mastered during the next two years," he added.

The issue is being deliberated to expand the earlier approved program providing for construction of 260 ships using the money from the National Wealth Fund, the Prime Minister added.