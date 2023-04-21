Duracell’s official dealer not receiving notice of termination of operations in Russia

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Colors Group, an official dealer of Duracell, has not received a notice regarding the termination of Duracell operations in Russia, a spokesman of the dealership operating under the DuracellShop brand told TASS.

"We continue receiving goods. We have not received any notices about termination of operations of Duracell Russia," the spokesman said.

Partners of Duracell Russia, the official distributor of Duracell products in Russia, received a written notice from the company about termination of operations in Russia and supplies of goods, the Mash Telegram channel said earlier.

A spokesman of Master retail chain, an official dear of Duracell in St. Petersburg, told TASS that the company also had not received any such termination notices.

TASS sent an inquiry to the distributor.