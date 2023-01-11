Aeroflot to receive 63 new airplanes by 2025 — Russian official

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Sixty three airplanes are planned to be delivered to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot under the subsidized aircraft leasing program in 2023-2025, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"Deliveries of 63 airplanes to Aeroflot are planned in 2023-2025. I mean thirty four import-substituted SuperJet airplanes, eighteen MC-21 and eleven Tu-214 jets," Manturov said.

This year, it is planned to allocate 175 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) from the National Wealth Fund to implement the Aeroflot jet program, the Deputy Prime Minister said. Furthermore, individual investment project profiles are planned for approval in 2023 according to orders from other airlines, Manturov added.