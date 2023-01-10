Russia delivers 60,000 tons of wheat to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, January 10. /TASS/. Russia delivered 60,000 metric tons of wheat to Pakistan, which will be sent to the Pakistani regions affected by the natural disaster in 2022, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday with reference to the Ministry of National Food and Security.

"A ship carrying 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia arrived at the Port Qasim while another ship carrying the grain from Ukraine was at the outer anchorage of Karachi port as the government scurried to bridge the demand and supply gap. According to some local media reports, two ships carrying Russian wheat docked at the port, but private sector importers said one ship, MV Levantes, has anchored at Port Qasim," the newspaper wrote.

This year, Russia will expand the supply of food grains to Pakistan, the newspaper wrote.

In December 2022, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under the Pakistan’s Cabinet approved the purchase of 950,000 metric tons of wheat, including 450,000 metric tons of the Russian wheat. "With this, Russia has become the single largest wheat supplier to Pakistan this year, taking total quantities to 750,000 metric tons," Dawn reported at the time. The decision was made during the ordinary ECC meeting. Russia’s Prodintorg Company will be the grain supplier. The wheat price will be $372 per metric tons. Supplies will be made via Gwadar Port from February 1 to March 31, 2023, the newspaper said.