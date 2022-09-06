Myanmar discusses oil and gas projects with Russian companies — Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Myanmar is discussing with Russian companies their potential participation in oil and gas projects in the country, Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Kan Zaw told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have some initial discussions [with Russian companies - TASS]. The Ministry of Energy is trying to find cooperation partners, including Russia," the Minister said.

