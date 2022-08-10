Russia’s budget surplus reaches $7.96 bln in January-July 2022 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The surplus of the federal budget of the Russian Federation in January - July of 2022, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 481.9 bln rubles ($7.96 bln), the Ministry of Finance reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, budget revenues exceeded 15.7 trillion rubles ($259.54 bln) and amounted to 63.1% of the total federal budget revenues, approved by the federal law "On the federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period 2023-2024." Expenditures reached 15.29 trillion rubles ($252.81 bln), or 64.6% of the total volume of federal budget expenditures.

The Federal Tax Service provided the most revenue with the figure surpassing 11 trillion rubles ($181.8 bln), or 65.7% of the forecast indicators of federal budget revenues for 2022, the Federal Customs Service allocated around 3.8 trillion rubles ($62.8 bln) (62.2%), other federal agencies - about 879.4 bln rubles ($14.5 bln) (43.7%).

According to the Ministry of Finance, non-oil and gas companies dominate in the structure of income reaching 8.6 trillion rubles ($142.13 bln). Meanwhile, oil and gas revenues of the budget reached 7.1 trillion rubles ($117.29 bln).