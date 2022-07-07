Russia developing tit-for-tat measures for goods transit ban via Lithuania — speaker

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Tit-for-tat measures in respect of Lithuania in view of the ban of goods transit to the Kaliningrad Region are being prepared at present, speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, the response to Lithuania must be noticeable. Such measures are under development, including with involvement of the administration of the Kaliningrad Region. I will not state them for understandable reasons. We nevertheless warned Lithuania and the European Union about our possible measures. We are keeping an eye on the situation. We hope wits will prevail and political and legal decisions will be found, which will not impede carriage of goods to Kaliningrad," Matviyenko noted.

Lithuania earlier halted rail and motor transit of goods under sanctions from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad Region. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin said Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and contradict international agreements.