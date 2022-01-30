New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions - Borrell

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia to deprive it of products it may need to attain its strategic ambitions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"As part of our work on deterrence (of Russia - TASS), we have advanced with the preparations of a high-impact response that would inflict severe costs on the Russian economy and financial system. Here we are also considering export controls measures that would have a longer-term effect, by denying Russia products that it needs to fulfil its strategic ambitions," he wrote on his personal blog.