Gazprom, China discussing LPG, helium supplies from Amur GPP

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Gazprom and China are discussing supplies of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) and helium from the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP), the head of Gazprom’s representative office in China Viktor Kovtun said in an interview with the company’s in-house magazine.

"The talks are currently underway on supplies of liquified petroleum gases and helium from the Amur Gas Processing Plant. The Chinese partners have expressed interest in purchases of those products," he said.

Three contracts on pre-project research for the creation of an underground gas storage facility on Chinese territory have been concluded by subsidiaries of Gazprom and China’s CNPC, Kovtun said, adding that the company also notes the rising interest of Chinese distribution companies, operators of local gas liquefaction plants and large generating companies in cooperation.