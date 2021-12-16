Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe increased by 3.5% and surpassed $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Thursday for the first time since the beginning of October, according to London’s ICE.

The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands as of 18:29 Moscow time increased to $1,602 per 1,000 cubic meters or 137 euro per MWh.

By 18:35 Moscow time, gas prices accelerated growth to 4.2% and reached $1,611 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 137.795 euro per MWh.

The day before, gas exchange trading in Europe closed at $1,447 per 1,000 cubic meters.