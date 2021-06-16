Mishustin urges to respond promptly to rise in food prices

MOSCOW, June 16. / TASS /. Constant monitoring of prices for socially significant products and a prompt response to their growth are necessary to protect consumers, said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in a video message to the participants of the board of the Ministry of Agriculture, the text of which was published on Wednesday on the website of the Cabinet.

"It is necessary to continue monitoring the market and promptly respond to possible changes in order to protect the interests of Russian consumers," he said. Mishustin emphasized that monitoring food prices is an important task, and urged to treat this work with maximum attention. "The government has taken a number of measures to reduce the influence of the global conjuncture on the Russian market. But the situation remains difficult," Mishustin stated.