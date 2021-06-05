Next SPIEF will take place in early June 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place in early June 2022, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.

"The 25th anniversary SPIEF will take place in early June next year," Kobyakov said.

The number of participants in the SPIEF-2021 was around 13,000, Kobyakov added. "The number of participants who took part in the events of the forum amounted to 13,000 people, 140 countries, 11,000 Russian and foreign companies, 800 top companies are represented at the level of their leaders," he said.

At the same time, participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) have signed more than 800 agreements worth over 3.8 trillion rubles ($52.22 bln), he added said. "Businessmen from all over the world, Russian businessmen have signed more than 800 agreements at this forum. The total amount of agreements <...> is 3.86 trillion rubles," Kobyakov said.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.