Minister assures Russia has sufficient vaccines for domestic use

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s production capacity is currently sufficient to meet the domestic demand for coronavirus vaccines, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"If we are talking about domestic supplies, then yes," he said when asked whether the current production capacity is enough to meet the domestic demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the minister, in order to expand shipments to foreign markets, it is necessary to establish international partnerships with those countries, with which there are agreements on cooperation in this area. "In general, I believe that we have drawn up a balance for the major Sputnik V vaccine," he said, adding that several companies are ready to participate in expanding the production of other vaccines.

Russia has so far registered four COVID-19 vaccines, specifically, Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona from the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac created by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.

