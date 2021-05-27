Ukraine halts electricity import from Russia, Belarus

KIEV, May 27. /TASS/. Ukraine stopped import of electric power from Russia and Belarus after the decision taken to ban such deliveries until October 1, according to data posted on websites of the European grid ENTSO-E and Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy grid system operator.

No applications to import electricity from Russia and Belarus are in place on Thursday.

The Ukrainian energy and public utilities regulator banned electricity supplies from Russia and Belarus until October 1 of this year.

Ukraine resumed electricity import from Russia in fall 2019 after the four-year break. The Ukrainian energy regulator prohibited such import until the year-end in April 2020 but commercial deliveries restarted again since 2021.