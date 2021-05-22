President’s aide expects Russian labor market to recover to pre-crisis levels by year end

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin expects a full recovery of Russia’s labor market to its pre-crisis levels by the end of this year.

"Thanks to energetic measures and the active support for demand last year, unemployment has already dropped from 6.4% to 5.4%, and one million jobs have been restored in the Russian economy. We expect a full recovery by the end of the year, and [hope] that the labor market will return to its pre-crisis level," Oreshkin said at the New Knowledge marathon on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier set the task to revive the country’s labor market to the levels of 2019 by the end of 2021.