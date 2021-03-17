Russia’s economic growth to be below 3% in 2021-2023 — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The annual growth of the Russian economy will not exceed 3% in 2021-2023, the Russian Accounts Chamber said in its report.

"The Accounts Chamber believes that the growth of the Russian economy will not exceed 3% in 2021-2023. If the global economy recovers at a slower pace, and additional quarantine measures are imposed in a number of states, [the annual growth] will remain at around 2%," the chamber said.

"The Accounts Chamber sees instability risks for Russian regional budgets and municipal budgets. Risks of shortfalls to consolidated budgets of Russian administrative regions may amount to 62.2 billion rubles [$853 million] in 2021," the report says.