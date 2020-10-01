Aeroflot resumes regular flights from Moscow to Seoul

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume regular flights from Moscow to the capital of South Korea - Seoul from October 1, the airline said.

Flights will be operated once a week on Thursdays (flight SU0250 Moscow - Seoul). Return flight SU0251 Seoul - Moscow will be operated on Saturdays.

When entering South Korea, passengers will have to undergo a medical examination no more than 48 hours before departure. Moreover, after arrival, the coronavirus test will need to be passed at the airport and, regardless of its results, travelers will have to quarantine for 14 days. After returning from abroad to Moscow, Russians will have to take a coronavirus test within three days and post the results on the public services portal.

With the restoration of international air traffic, the frequency of flights may change, Aeroflot noted.

Russia, amid the pandemic, has limited air traffic with other countries. In early September, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the resumption of international air traffic with Egypt, the UAE, and the Maldives. Prior to that, Russia resumed flights with Turkey, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Tanzania.