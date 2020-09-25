Poverty growth threatens fulfillment of Russia’s national goal - Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The poverty level in the Q2 of 2020 increased by 1 percentage point compared to the level of the Q1 and amounted to 13.5%, which creates a risk that the national goal of reducing poverty twice by 2030 will not be achieved, according to the economic monitoring of the Russian Accounting Chamber.

"The poverty rate increased in the second quarter of 2020 to 13.5% from 12.5% in the first quarter of 2020. This created the risk that the national goal of reducing poverty by half by 2030 may not be achieved," the report said.

The document said that in this regard, the main task should be not a return to the pre-crisis indicators of the poverty level, but entering the trajectory of a confident decline.

The Accounts Chamber noted that if favorable trends continue in the economy, the share of the poor population at the end of the year is likely to remain within 13-13.5%.